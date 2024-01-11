TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Rain Develops After 5pm, Windy Late. Hi 51. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Today will offer a brief break from all the storminess this month so far. Expect partly sunny conditions with a bit of a breeze still around at times. It will be a mild afternoon too, with highs in the upper 40s. A weak clipper to the north could bring a stray snow shower today, but most locations will be dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows dipping to around 30°. This brief quiet won’t last, however, as more rain is on the way.

Despite a sunny start tomorrow, another storm heads toward Central AP to end the week. Clouds will increase tomorrow afternoon and rain will develop after 5pm. It will continue, heavy at times, through the overnight hours. It will also be quite windy again with this storm. Winds will gust near 40 mph again both Friday night and again behind the storm through Saturday. This storm is a bit quicker and won’t have as much moisture with it. However, an additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected and will only exacerbate any flooding concerns heading into the weekend. As if that’s not enough, yet another storm will come up the coast early next week that bears watching. It’s a stormy pattern so far this month! We’ll stay on top of it for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara