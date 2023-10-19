TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 68. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 53. Winds: S 10-15 mph Gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 69. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Today is starting with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Many backyards are dipping into the 30s this morning, which means isolated frosty spots are possible. It won’t take long to warm, however. Clouds increase this afternoon as a warm front brings breezy conditions and climbing temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. Today will stay dry, but by this afternoon and evening, it will be overcast. Tonight remains breezy too.

Friday actually looks to be the wetter than Saturday now, and it certainly won’t be that wet. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with peaks of sun and some scattered showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Friday Night Football games could be damp and it will continue to be breezy tomorrow too. Highs will again be in the upper 60s.

By Saturday, the front will be east of our region and most of the rain will move east along with it. While a stray shower or two could linger, most of Saturday looks dry now and temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for highs. It won’t be a bad day! One note about Saturday, however. It will turn quite breezy by the second half of the day as temperatures start to fall behind the front. Winds over 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph will be common.

The most impactful weather for the weekend may actually be the blustery winds that start on Saturday and will continue on Sunday with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. It will bring a chilly feel to Sunday and early next week with highs stuck in the 50s. Cool air hangs around for Monday and Tuesday and some areas will likely experience the first frost of the season by next Tuesday morning. Milder air will make a big comeback by the middle of next week though. Highs should return to near 70° by next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara