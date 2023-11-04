TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Dry. Lo 42. Winds WVRB 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 61. Lo 40.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 59. Lo 50.

We hit the low 60s once again Saturday afternoon, but were unable to warm further thanks to widespread cloud cover. Lows drop into the lower 40s overnight as daylight savings time ends and we go back an hour. Remember to change your clocks!

We remain in the 60s into the first half of next week before things cool down again. Election Day on Tuesday may be the most pleasant of all, as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The arrival of cooler air during the latter half of next week will drop us back down into the mid 50s. A rain chance coming up Wednesday through early Thursday offers some opportunity for showers across south central PA. Lows improve into the 50s by overnight Monday before regressing back into the 40s.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain