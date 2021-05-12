Moon and three planet viewing tonight-Saturday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it hit struggling families really hard. When kids who qualify for free meals were forced to stay home, that responsibility shifted to parents. Now there's help on the way.

A billion dollars in federally funded assistance will go to families of about a million kids who had to learn virtually. Best of all, there are no hoops for them to jump through. Beginning this week and over the next few months, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will give a billion dollars in pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT to Pennsylvania families.