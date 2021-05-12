Moon and three planet viewing tonight-Saturday night

It has been chilly in the last week across central pa. We’ve had many nights in the low 40s, and tonight is likely going to be our coldest night until next fall as lows rebound near 50 degrees by early next week. But take advantage of the next several nights. We are looking at clear skies overhead, and that will give you the opportunity to view three planets and the moon close together. Starting tonight through Saturday night, if you look up into the western sky, you’ll be able to see the waxing crescent moon passing by three planets, first by Venus tonight. And then passing by mercury and mars through Saturday night. The best viewing time for this is going to be within an hour or two after sunset, and again all you need to do is look up immediately above the western horizon.
-Meteorologist Adis Juklo