Mostly cloudy today, breeze picks up Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 41.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Lo 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 42. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Clouds will continue to dominate the forecast today even though high pressure is overhead. Northwest flow off the Great Lakes will help deposit clouds over Central PA for most of today, just like Monday. Highs will be seasonable, in the lower 40s, this afternoon. Tonight will feature decreasing clouds with lows in the lower 30s. Tomorrow should feature a nicer day with more sunshine returning and a bit of a northwesterly breeze picking up. Highs tomorrow will again be in the lower 40s. Thursday also looks quiet before a storm starts to show up across the east coast for Friday.

The latest data continues to suggest a southern track for Friday’s storm, which would keep moisture well south of Pennsylvania. We’ll keep watching those trends, but for now, expect quiet weather going into the weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. It looks like a generally quiet and seasonable stretch for us locally! The only other potential storm showing up in the models is for early next week. Should anything be on tap, we’ll let you know!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo