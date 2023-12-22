TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly. Hi 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 49.

Today will be chilly with more clouds around. Highs will be near 40° and it will remain dry. Tonight will be mostly cloudy too with lows dipping just below freezing. The upcoming weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies, but it remains dry through Christmas Day. (The one exception to this may be some light showers on Saturday evening). It’s going to be a mild Christmas this year with highs just shy of 50° on Christmas Eve and in the lower 50s on Christmas Day. While it may be cloudy at times this weekend and on Christmas Day, that doesn’t mean it will be stormy. In fact, mild and quiet weather looks to be the norm heading through the holiday.

Our next big storm looks to fall in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week, just after Christmas. It looks like there will be more rain by then, although likely less than our last storm. Stay tuned, we will update the forecast for your post-Christmas plans.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara