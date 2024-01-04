TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Colder. Lo 24.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 37.

Clouds will be around again to start the day with a stray snow shower possible as a cold front rushes in from the northwest. By this afternoon, a gusty northerly wind will bring clearing skies and push the front out. Expect sunshine by mid-afternoon with highs around 40°. It will feel quite chilly though with winds near 20 mph at times. Tonight will bring clear skies and much colder weather with lows dropping into the lower to mid 20s. High pressure is on tap for Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

By Friday night, lows will again drop into the 20s, and that cold air will set the stage for a winter storm that will affect Central PA Saturday and Saturday night. As of this morning, the forecast is becoming more focused now that this storm has actually developed in the four corners region of the country. With the storm now an actual area of low pressure, model guidance will have a better time resolving what will happen locally. The first big headline: this will be a Saturday storm and will be wrapping up by midnight Sunday. The second big headline: this storm will feature a wintry mix for some as warm air once again invades Central PA. Here is the latest thinking:

Snow will develop between 9am-Noon on Saturday from the southwest to the northeast. By lunchtime, it will be snowing steadily for much of the region. However, sleet will likely already be mixing in for York & Lancaster Counties. The afternoon will feature a mix of snow, sleet, and rain for areas southeast of Harrisburg. Very little snow accumulation is expected for these areas. Northern and western counties will stay mostly snow for this storm and a more significant, plowable accumulation is still on the table for those spots. We will release our snow accumulation map later today. By Saturday evening, snow will continue for areas northwest of Harrisburg with primarily rain in the southeast. The storm exits by midnight with Sunday now looking breezy with just a few lingering snow showers.

Whatever snow the regions picks up won’t last long. By next week after a brief respite on Monday, another storm takes aim at the region for Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 20s and that means this next storm could start as a brief mix of snow and sleet before plenty of warm air rushes in and changes everything to rain. Most of the storm will be rain with highs near 50° on Tuesday. Up to 1″ of rain is expected at this time. We will keep watching this next storm as well. Stay tuned for updates about all of this as we head into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara