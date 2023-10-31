TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 52.

TRICK-OR-TREAT 6-8pm: A Few Clouds, Dry & Chilly. Temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Shower. Lo 35. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy & Chilly. Hi 49. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Skies are finally clearing after a damp and dreary day on Monday. The winds are backing off too, but likely not fast enough to allow for any widespread frost. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s though, so you’ll need the jacket on this Halloween morning. Today should be a nicer day for Halloween around the region. It will be a bright sunny day although it will be chilly behind yesterday’s front. Highs will be in the lower 50s. It will be less breezy though. For trick-or-treat time, expect pleasant and dry conditions, but bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening for the big event! Just make sure to dress for the weather. Frost and even a few rain or snow showers can’t be ruled out overnight into early Wednesday — so the chill is real my friends!

Highs drop into the upper 40s tomorrow and the winds pick back up behind a weak front adding to the chill. Gusts near 30 mph will be common tomorrow. Frosty starts look more common this week as we head into the start of November. Mostly drier weather prevails too with a warming trend by the end of the week into the weekend. Highs rebound into the low 60s by next Saturday and it looks more seasonable early next week. No major rain in sight. Stay tuned and be safe on this Halloween!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara