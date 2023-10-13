TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Pre-Dawn Showers. Lo 49.

SATURDAY: Rainy & Cool. Hi 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 58. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Weak high pressure will wrap up the work week today with mostly sunny weather and highs in the mid-60s. Friday Night Football games remain dry and pleasant before showers develop overnight. Get anything done outside today because tomorrow will be a washout and we don’t say that very often. A soggy Saturday setup is in the works.

The weekend will be damp yet again. A low-pressure system tracks through the Commonwealth on Saturday, producing rainy and cool conditions throughout the day. Most areas will see showers arrive by daybreak Saturday with showers and periods of steady rain into the evening. Rain amounts on Saturday will range between 0.50″-1.50″. This low will be along the Mid-Atlantic coast for Sunday, keeping the chances for stray showers in the forecast, but most of Sunday looks dry. It will continue to be cool on Sunday and turn breezy too, which could allow for some clearing and peeks of sun at times. Cool and cloudy conditions will likely continue into early next week with several days of high temperatures in the 50s with a few stray showers. Lows sit in the 40s throughout next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara