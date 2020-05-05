Near-record cold this weekend, just how unusual for mid May?

After the warmest and least snowy winter on record for the Mid-state, it only makes sense that below average temperatures get displaced well into spring, right? The good news for warm weather lovers is that a cold air mass like what’s coming this weekend is usually short lived, and not nearly as extreme as it would be in January-March. But even with the current numbers projected, just how unusual is such a cold air mass for mid-May? The short answer- very!

While most of the next 7 days will feature well below average highs, the core of the cool air will be felt Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Looking at historical records that have been kept since the late 1800s, our Saturday morning, afternoon, and Sunday morning temperatures will come close to record low levels, but likely not tie or exceed them. This is mainly because of elevated overnight winds. To attain the coldest low temperatures (and widespread frost), you need a cold air mass aloft along to tap into along with clear skies and calm winds.

The forecast wind speeds for both Saturday and Sunday morning are around 10 mph. This should prevent low temperatures from falling below freezing for most of the Mid-state. However, the far northwestern counties such as Mifflin, Juniata, and Snyder could have spots that fall below 32. Where this does happen, a freeze will become a major concern. Expect freeze watches and warnings to be posted for the usual coldest spots.

While record low temperatures don’t appear likely at the surface, temperatures aloft look historically cold for the time of year. The image below represents the forecast standard deviation in temperature at approximately 18,000 feet. The actual variable used is called height, which represents the depth of the atmosphere between the surface and desired height, which here is at the 500 millibar pressure level. Height has a proportional relationship to temperature, meaning lower heights respond to colder temperatures and higher heights respond to warmer temperatures.

The model projects a standard deviation in temperature at that level of roughly 3.5 Saturday morning (the negative sign represents colder than normal, but to make things less confusing, we can ignore the sign here and just focus on the magnitude). This comes out to temperatures between -30 and -35 F.

A quick review of standard deviation: We use a ‘bell curve’ to demonstrate how far from the mean or normal value we have strayed. Standard deviations over 2 (sigma) represent a significant deviation from the mean with over 98% of previous temperatures having been below the projected one (in this case above, since we’re talking about cold). A standard deviation of 3.5 means ~99.976% of previous numbers for this time of year have been above the value projected for this Saturday morning!

*In the end, this means on average, the temperature aloft projected for Saturday only happens roughly 2.38 times every 100 years or approximately once in every 40 years during mid-May over our area.*

This is evaluation based purely on math and climatology between 1981-2010.

This kind of air-mass not only influences our surface temperature, but only precipitation. Such a cold air mass moving over relatively warm lakes and landmasses (remember the mid-May sun angle!) means instability will be strong across the commonwealth Saturday. This will likely lead to snow squalls across northern and western Pennsylvania with a mix of rain, snow, or graupel showers possible locally. Stay tuned as our weather team keeps you updated!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo