Near record cold tonight, late-season freeze expected

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Winds this evening will continue to gust over 35 mph at times as an unseasonably chilly air mass blasts into the commonwealth. Some lake-enhanced rain/snow showers over northern and western Pa will move over the mountains tonight. As temperatures fall into the 40s and 30s this evening, some graupel (soft hail) or snow may make it as far southeast as Harrisburg.

Skies should gradually clear out by early Wednesday morning but winds will stay elevated between 10-20 mph. Temperatures will drop to near freezing area-wide, with sub-30 degree readings possible over parts of Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Franklin, and upper Dauphin counties. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire area. Take protective measures by covering outdoor vegetation and bringing in any potted plants. Temperatures will climb into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning’s record low is 31 degrees set back in 1981. Winds will knock feels-like temperatures down into the 20s between 1-8am. Bundle up!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo