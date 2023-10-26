EVENING: Scattered clouds and mild. Temps in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and mild. Low 56.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, near record warm. High 78.

We remain under a ridge of high pressure that is pushing unseasonably warm air into Central PA. Thursday’s high of 78 was just one degree shy of tying the daily record high. We will challenge the record highs for Friday and Saturday with both days forecast to reach 78 degrees. We stay dry during this period, but showers will return by the end of the weekend.

A slow moving front will bring scattered light showers by Sunday, and again on Monday. Total two-day rain amounts will likely average around a half inch. Skies start to clear Tuesday as the colder air arrives, but the colder airmass will wait until Wednesday when the northwesterly winds increase and temperatures remain in the 40s for much of the day.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder