Cold, blustery start to the weekend. Watching wintry mix next week

EVENING: Clear and mild. Temps in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, not as cold. Low 30.

FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy for the afternoon. High 41. Northwest winds 5-15mph.

Thursday’s high of 48 degrees combined with sunshine certainly felt nice for a midwinters day. These kind of days will not be limited as we move into a more active stretch of weather over the next two weeks. We still have Friday’s seasonably mild high of 41 degrees before we prepare for a colder weekend.

Winds increase to 10-20mph Saturday morning to push colder air into the state. Afternoon highs will climb near freezing on Saturday. Winds chills will likely be in the low 20s. Sunday will not be as windy, but we remain seasonably chilly as clouds increase from an approaching storm.

Even though we will have cold air in place before the storm, milder air will eventually take over which means Monday and Tuesday will end up as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Some details we can provide at this time is the onset will occur sometime around midday Monday, with the potential for light snow accumulations by early Monday night. More details about the storm can be found below:

Our weather team will have more updates on next weeks storm activity, especially over the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder