TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 42.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Lo 27.

TUESDAY: Soaking Rain, 1-2″, Windy. Hi 55. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

Snow melt will continue today with a pleasant Monday on tap for Central PA. While it will start rather cloudy, the sun will make its usual afternoon appearance and turn today into a pleasant one with highs in the lower 40s. Today will be the calm before yet another storm system takes dead aim at our region for tomorrow. Before it arrives, clouds increase tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s for lows.

Given the initial cold air ahead of tomorrow’s storm, it’s possible that the precipitation could start as a BRIEF period of snow for the northwest mountains. However, the track of this low will be to our west, and that means a flood of warm air and for most locations, snow won’t be a factor at all. Expect heavy rain on Tuesday and high winds too. 1-2″ of rain combined with snow melt will cause some flooding issues through early Wednesday. Rivers, streams, and creeks will rise and we will be monitoring the situation through the day tomorrow to let you know which local waterways may get to bank full. Winds continue Tuesday night into Wednesday as well. Behind this storm, snow showers are likely on Wednesday, with winds continuing to gust near 50 mph. Heavy rain and wind on Tuesday and Wednesday shouldn’t be ignored. While this isn’t a snow event, it will be a large storm for our region.

Thursday will be the quietest day of the week with lots of sunshine and highs in the 40s. Another storm heads in our direction to end the week, but this is also looking mild. Expect another soaking rain for Friday with winds continuing to kick around through the upcoming weekend. This is a stormy pattern. Eventually, one of these might line up with cold air to produce inland snowfall and give us a good one. So far, that hasn’t been the case. Lots of winter to go!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara