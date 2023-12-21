TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 45.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 40.

Today will feature another mainly sunny day with just a few more clouds than yesterday. Temperatures managed to reach 47° yesterday at the airport, and mid-40s are still likely today too. By tonight, clouds will increase and that will begin a rather cloudy stretch for Central PA lasting through Christmas. The upcoming weekend will feature more clouds, but it remains dry through Christmas Day. (The one exception to this may be some light showers overnight Saturday). It appears to warm up slightly for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s, near 50°! While it may be cloudy at times this weekend and on Christmas, that doesn’t mean it will be stormy. In fact, mild and quiet weather looks to be the norm heading through the holiday.

Our next big storm looks to fall in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe next week, just after Christmas. It looks like there will be more rain by then. There are still no snowstorms in the extended period, although next week’s storm looks to hang around beyond Wednesday, which is something we will need to monitor. Stay tuned, we will update the forecast for your post-Christmas plans. Enjoy the last-minute holiday rush!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara