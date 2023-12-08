TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Foggy. Lo 35.

SATURDAY: AM Fog, Increasing Clouds, Cool. Hi 45.

The snow that fell yesterday morning is now just a memory as most of it melted by the afternoon. Skies cleared a bit last night and the breeze died down too, allowing temperatures to plummet into the 20s and lower 30s this morning. Frost has developed in spots so be aware in case you need to scrape. Today finally brings some sunshine and afternoon highs warm into the 50s. It will be generally pleasant for December. Recent model guidance is showing an east flow/cold air damming set up now for Saturday which could limit our temperatures to the 40s. This set up will bring foggy conditions for most of tomorrow morning and then increasing clouds during the afternoon ahead of Sunday’s storm. Although skies remain cloudy, Saturday still remains dry. It will just be cooler than originally thought.

Sunday brings a soaking rain (1.5-2.5″!) which arrives during the morning hours and lasts through the afternoon and night. The heaviest rain and gusty winds look to occur Sunday evening and overnight. Highs will approach 60° on Sunday, but unfortunately it won’t be an outside kind of day. By Sunday night, the winds will bring a rush of colder into the region. Lows will fall into the mid-30s and a period of snow is possible on the back edge of this storm. Typically, the back edge snowfall doesn’t occur for our region, but most model guidance does show it happening early Monday morning. It’s something for us to monitor and we will — stay tuned for further updates through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara