(WHTM) – Power outages are being reported across the Midstate as heavy rain sweeps across the region.

According to PPL, there are approximately 2,100 customers in the Fort Hunter-Dauphin-Singersville area without power. PPL estimates power to be restored around 9 p.m.

Steelton also has more than 500 customers without power with PPL estimating restoration around 8:30 p.m.

Additional PPL outages are reported in the Newport, Columbia, Frogtown, and Shermans Dale areas.

Penelec says between 100-500 customers in the East York area are without power.

Downed utilities were also reported on PA 147 and PA 262.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency reminds people to stay away from and report downed lines, use flashlights instead of candles, and keep their fridge/freezer closed to protect food.