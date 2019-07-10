Predicting hurricanes

Hurricane season is underway and as the summer goes on, conditions in the Atlantic ocean become more favorable for tropical systems. By August, water temperatures are very warm while the jet stream remains farther north. This combination of heat and low wind shear over the ocean, or changing of wind with height, makes the environment prime for hurricane formation.

Forecasting hurricanes start with observations. All weather forecast models need information about the current state of the atmosphere to project into the future. Satellites are the primary source for this information, but when forecasting hurricanes, other observations are needed. The National Hurricane Center is responsible for monitoring hurricanes and deploys hurricane hunter aircraft to obtain additional information about a storm.

There is some information you can only get by going into the belly of the beast. A hurricane hunter flight is something like a biopsy. You’re going in and taking a direct sample of the atmosphere inside the storm. You’re getting that exact central surface pressure. You’re getting the exact top wind speeds as the aircraft crisscrosses through the storm.

In addition to sensors on the aircraft, hurricane hunters release a device called a dropsondes, that measure the key ingredients of the storm including temperature, humidity, pressure, along with wind speed and direction.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts typically include a ‘forecast cone’ which represents the most likely path for a hurricane. While this may seem straightforward, it’s important to remember the cone only represents where the small center of the hurricane will go and does not represent the full extent of impacts.

“That cone is based on the average error over the past five years of our forecast. So, the better we do, the smaller the cone, which means more impacts outside the cone”, said Ken Graham, National Hurricane Center Director.

While hurricanes typically don’t directly strike the midstate, the remnants or leftover moisture can bring catastrophic flooding. The most notable local examples: Agnes in 1972 and Lee in 2011.

“Those systems can still produce tremendous amounts of rain this far inland. With Lee there was over a foot of rain in parts of this area. With all the rivers and so forth here, it really can cause significant river flooding that can last days or weeks”, said Daniel Brown, Senior Hurricane Specialist.

Given the wet conditions locally over the past year and a half, it makes it all the more important to pay attention to the tropics this year. It only takes one storm to produce devastating flooding.