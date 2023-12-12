TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 45. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

After a snowy and blustery start to the week yesterday, the rest of this week will feature quieter weather and pleasant weather too by mid-December standards. Today and tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 40s both days, but a weak front (and a dry one) coming through tonight will cool things down slightly tomorrow and Thursday.

Milder weather builds in by Friday and the weekend as highs get back near 50°. While the weather will be decent, clouds do build again by Sunday ahead of a coastal low that could affect the region by early next week. While the weekend looks dry at this time, Monday could feature yet another soaking rainfall. The region still needs it, and more beneficial rain might be coming. It will be too warm for snow, so keep dreaming of a white Christmas. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara