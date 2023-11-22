TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 38. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A new daily record rainfall was posted yesterday at Harrisburg International Airport. 2.31″ fell from yesterday’s storm, breaking the old record of 1.78″ set in 1952. Not bad for a region that was getting very concerned about recent dry weather and drought conditions. It was much needed and came at just the right time. The rain is exiting this morning, although today is starting misty and foggy in many spots across Central PA. Expect clouds to dominate today with only peeks of sun. It will dry out today, but it stays gusty behind the storm. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and seasonable (and still breezy!) with highs in the lower 50s. Perfect weather for a morning turkey trot or an afternoon in the backyard deep frying the bird. Whatever your plans, enjoy and be thankful! The weather will absolutely be something to be thankful for as the region received needed rainfall this week but will clear out in time for the holiday. Black Friday will also feature plenty of sunshine, although it will be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

The rest of the holiday weekend remains dry and quiet. We do get colder for the weekend with daytime highs near 40° and lows dropping into the upper 20s. The extended period features late November chill with a daily mix of sun and clouds. A few systems will try and scoot by to the north of Pennsylvania next week bringing mountain snow showers across the western part of the state and breezy conditions locally. No major storms are on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara