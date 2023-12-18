TODAY: Rain Exits, Windy, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 47. (Falling Temperatures!) Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Snow Shower, Windy. Lo 33. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Windy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The heaviest part of the coastal storm has pushed to the north this morning across New York and New England. Central PA will continue to experience lingering showers and drizzle through mid-morning when the storm finally lifts out and will be replaced with windy and mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of this Monday. Temperatures are starting in the 50s early today but will fall into the 40s this afternoon behind the storm. Stray snow showers will be possible tonight coming off the lakes as a stiff northwest wind will continue to blow. Lows will dip to around the freezing mark tonight.

Tomorrow looks blustery and chilly with highs barely reaching 40°. The good news? Despite a cloudy start, the sun should return tomorrow afternoon! And that will start a sunny, dry, and eventually milder stretch that should last until Christmas. The rest of the week should be relatively calm, with temperatures running in the low-to-mid 40s as we approach the holiday weekend, and eventually cracking 50° by Christmas! We will continue to monitor the trends through the holiday and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara