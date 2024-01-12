TODAY: Sunny Start, Rain After 5pm. Hi 51. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy & Windy, 0.50-1.00″. Lo 40. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: W 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

Despite a sunny start today, another storm heads toward Central PA by this evening. Clouds will increase this afternoon and rain will develop after 5pm. It will continue, heavy at times, through the overnight hours. It will also be quite windy again with this storm. Winds will gust near 45 mph again both tonight and again behind the storm through Saturday. This storm is a bit quicker than the one earlier this week and won’t have as much moisture with it. However, an additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected and will only exacerbate any flooding concerns heading into the weekend. The weekend will bring dry conditions, however, but the winds won’t quit. In addition to Saturday being windy, Sunday will be quite brisk and breezy with highs dropping into the 30s.

Looking ahead, the biggest weather story next week will be the cold air. An outbreak of cold, arctic air will move south over the United States and park itself over the eastern half of the country for a while. Highs next week will be in the 20s and lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. As for any storms, the coastal wave we’ve been eyeing for next Tuesday looks flatter and develops well offshore now. Despite the cold, there may not be any storms to develop within it for good snow. We will keep watching and waiting. For now, enjoy the quieter stretch of weather ahead after tonight.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara