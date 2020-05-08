Record cold could be very harmful to local crops

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Forget May warmth– this weekend. Expect winter to return!

Crops could take a large hit, and the cold has already slowed seasonal planting routines.

Stacey Butcher of Butcher’s Farm Market in Newport says they already have some planting done, “We have our cold crops, which can take cool weather, but this freeze we are talking about may damage them a little bit.”

If you have started planting at home, you may need a few layers of protection.

“Instead of just putting a sheet over your flowers and vegetables you have got to get a bedspread, a thermal blanket something like that- that is going to hold heat in,” says Butcher.

Protecting your potted plants at home is one thing, a whole crop is another. Strawberries are in blossom now and are especially sensitive to cold.

Butcher’s Farm Market is taking the necessary steps that have proven to work over their history of farming, “You have got to protect that blossom. What we will do is run overhead irrigation, it forms an ice protection on the blossom it is actually going to be warmer than the air temperature so that ice will protect it… it really does work, we have done it many of years.”

Stronger winds tonight may prevent much of the area from hitting the all-time record- 31 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1966.

But still temperatures will likely drop to 35° and lower in the coldest spots.

Those strong winds can also hurt plants and vegetation.

Butcher is just as worried about the wind, “That can do just as much as damage as a freeze because a cold wind will burn your leaves.”