TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 47. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Record rainfall yesterday at HIA totaled 1.58″ and most locations reported between 1.5-2.5″ of rain from yesterday’s storm. That rainfall combined with snow melt allowed several local waterways to climb near or just above bank full. For a full list of stream, creek, and river levels, visit The Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center and find the waterway near where you live. Today won’t bring much more precipitation as the brunt of the storm is over. There could be a few snow showers in the mountains today on the backside of the storm as it bombs out over New England.

As the storm pulls away, gusty winds will still be an issue today across Central PA. Wind gusts over 40 mph and near 50 mph will still be possible through this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s during the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be partly sunny as a clipper system scoots by to the north. It will also remain breezy with temperatures in the 40s for highs.

Another storm heads in our direction to end the week, the worst of it coming overnight Friday. Expect another soaking rain for late Friday into Saturday morning with another round of gusty winds too. This storm is a bit quicker and won’t have as much moisture with it. However, an additional 0.50-1.00″ of rain is expected and will only exacerbate any flooding concerns heading into the weekend. As if that’s not enough, yet another storm will come up the coast early next week that bears watching. It’s a stormy January, my friends. We’ll stay on top of it for you!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara