Remnants of Fred arrives midweek

(WHTM) — This week will look and feel much different from the recent hot, sunny, and stormy weather we experienced earlier this month. Many of us remained in the 70s for Monday with only a few light showers. We are tracking showers with some downpours that will move into the area late this evening and tonight.

Tuesday will continue cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. There may be a few spots that experience a downpour or thunderstorm Tuesday evening.

Much of the tropical moisture from Fred arrives Wednesday. We start off with showers Wednesday morning and afternoon before a steady rain arrives by Wednesday evening. The rain will be heavy at times as the steady rain continues overnight. Much of the rain will exit by mid-morning Thursday. We expect rain totals to average between one to three inches. That should not produce any type of widespread flooding, but small streams and low-lying areas should be monitored.