TODAY: Scattered Light Showers, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Patchy Frost. Lo 35. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

HALLOWEEN DAY: Sunny & Chilly. Hi 52.

TRICK-OR-TREAT: Dry, Pleasant, But Chilly. Temperatures in the 40s.

This week will start on the damp side with a few scattered showers today as a cold front crosses through Pennsylvania. While the rain won’t be much, it will be wet through most of the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to climb, but highs should be seasonable today, in the lower 60s. The breeze will kick up later today too as the front moves through. Expect clearing skies tonight with patchy frost as lows dip into the lower to mid-30s by early Tuesday.

Tomorrow should be a nicer day for Halloween around the region. It will be a bright sunny day although it will be chilly. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 50s. It will be less breezy though. For trick-or-treat time, expect pleasant and dry conditions, but bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow evening for the big event! Just make sure to dress for the weather. Frost and even a few snow showers can’t be ruled out overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday — so the chill is real my friends!

Highs drop into the upper 40s by Wednesday and the breeze picks back up behind a weak front adding to the chill. Frosty starts look more common this week as we head into the start of November. Mostly drier weather prevails this week with a warming trend by the end of the week into the weekend. Highs rebound into the low 60s by next Saturday and it looks more seasonable by next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara