Severe roadway flooding in Cumberland County; residents waiting for road barriers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Steigerwalt Hollow Road in New Cumberland has completed flooded as an aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

As of 5:08 p.m. cars continued to drive through the inches of water covering the road despite officials advising to turn away from flooded sections.

A resident of the road says this measure of flooding has not happened in years. A creek of water has formed and runs through the back of her house and into the road.

As of 5:09 p.m., the resident had called the police, asking for a road barrier to be put in place