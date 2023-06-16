(WHTM) – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lancaster and York counties until 11:15 a.m.

At 10:33 a.m., the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm was located over Delta, moving east at 30 mph.

The National Weather Service says there is the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail from this storm. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees are expected, according to NWS.

Areas that may be impacted include Wakefield, Quarryville, Christiana, Buck, Peach Bottom, Little Britain, and Susquehanna Trails.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.