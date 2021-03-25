At least 6 killed, multiple injured after tornadoes hit Alabama, severe storms cross several southern states

OHATCHEE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — At least five people were killed and several others are injured following damage from tornadoes in Calhoun County, officials said Thursday.

“Multiple agencies are assisting us doing search and rescue and trying to locate and count everybody,” Matthew Wade, Calhoun County Sheriff told NewsNation affiliate WIAT.

The Calhoun County Coroner’s Office confirmed the two additional deaths. The first three victims were killed in the same home in Ohatchee. The other two victims were killed in separate mobile homes, one in Ohatchee and one in Wellington.

Mississippi had a storm-related death on Wednesday. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground, a Wilkinson County official told The Associated Press.

Farther west, in Shelby County near Birmingham, a family in the Eagle Point subdivision was able to escape from a home that a tornado had turned to rubble, firefighters said. Other homes in the complex were missing upper floors or roofs.

10 tornadoes have been confirmed in the state. Potentially dangerous and severe weather is expected to continue across several southern states Thursday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey shared her condolences for the victims and encouraged Alabama residents to “remain on high alert.”

Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all please stay safe and vigilant. Gov. Kay Ivey

First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner have canceled their planned trip to Alabama due to Thursday’s severe weather.

The trip was planned for Friday as part of the “Help is Here” tour to amplify how the American Rescue Plan addresses childhood poverty.

The two were set to visit the Jasper Area Family Service Center in Jasper and the YWCA of Central Alabama in Birmingham.

**TORNADO EMERGENCY** Violent and destructive tornado heading for the Brent/Centreville AL area. This is the strongest and largest tornado of the day so far. pic.twitter.com/nbKcPdjkGz — Gerard Jebaily ☈🌪 (@GerardJebaily) March 25, 2021

Search and rescue efforts were complicated by strong weather that continued to rake across the region. The Calhoun County emergency management agency opened shelters for the displaced and warned that storms were expected to continue into the night.

“We have been told to be prepared for another round of storms,” said Maj. Clay Hammac of the Shelby County sheriff’s department.

LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0 — Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021

The National Weather Service reported a large radar confirmed tornado, with a history of producing damage, moving near northeastern Shelby County into St. Clair County and toward Pell City Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses also reported a tornado near Aliceville, Alabama with Carrollton and Gordo in its path around 2 p.m. Thursday.

@spann my husband sent me this from Pelham about 20 min ago… pic.twitter.com/WYbivOU55e — jean parmesan (rip lucille bluth) (@bananastandmgmt) March 25, 2021

Helena, Alabama received major damage from the tornado, according to local police, who tweeted that power lines heading to the police station were knocked down.

Video shows a confirmed tornado on the ground in Alabama.

Centreville, Alabama Credit: Brayden Siau

Indian Springs Village, Alabama

Indian Springs Village, Alabama

Helena, Alabama

Helena, Alabama Credit: Nicole Collier

Helena, Alabama Credit: Nicole Collier

Eagle Point, Alabma Credit: @mcworld1

Eagle Point, Alabma Credit: @mcworld1

Pelham, Alabama Credit: @Theexoticcarguy

Pelham, Alabama Credit: @Theexoticcarguy

Pelham, Alabama Credit: @Theexoticcarguy

Pelham, Alabama Credit: @Theexoticcarguy

Indian Springs, Alabama Credit: Derek Gann

Indian Springs, Alabama Credit: Derek Gann

Indian Springs, Alabama Credit: Derek Gann

Forecasters warned of dangerous thunderstorms, flash floods and possible twisters from eastern Mississippi into western Georgia, and northward into Tennessee and Kentucky. Flash flood warnings and watches extended to the western Carolinas.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday’s storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

Large hail and damaging storms hit the Southern Plains into Texas and Arkansas overnight, with hail the size of a “half dollar” pelting vehicles and homes.

Gov. Ivey issued a State of Emergency for 28 counties in the state due to expected severe weather Thursday. The ordinance will last until further notice.

“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather,” Ivey said. ” I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms.”

Up to 4 inches of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

Flash flood warnings emerged as waves lashed the coastline in Alabama’s Mobile Bay and near New Orleans on Wednesday. The flash flooding warning remained in effect overnight Thursday with the National Weather Service warning of more to come.

“With saturated ground, any quick bursts of heavy rain could cause add’l flooding problems. Also, there is a slight risk of severe weather across the region tomorrow (Thursday),” the NWS said in a tweet.

NewsNation affiliate KARK in Arkansas reported the storm would be in two waves and “the main concern was large hail up to golf ball size across southwest Arkansas.”

The storms also took aim at the Deep South, a week after it was hit with nearly two dozen tornadoes and downpours on March 17. The National Weather Service reported an EF-2 tornado in Chilton County, Alabama saw max winds of 130 miles per hour, on the ground for more than five-and-a-half miles. The second wave of storms hit overnight, splintering homes and breaking trees across Alabama and Mississippi before moving to the coast.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliates around the country contributed to this report.