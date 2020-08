Severe weather and a deluge of rain came down on the Midstate on Friday.

In Lancaster, flooding at the North Plum Street Underpass left a vehicle stuck in flood waters.

Photo: Shaun Martin

Flooding was prominent at Roosevelt and Route 30 once rain subsided.

Photo: Matthew Lee

In York, streets were flooded — although, someone did turn the aftermath into a personal pool once the rain stopped.

Credit: Tony Schneider