(WHTM) — With a tornado being confirmed in York County on Monday, June 12 and it being an EF0, some may wonder where the rating comes from and what the ratings mean.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes are rated by the Enhanced Fujita System. This is a revised version of the Fujita Scale, which was developed back in 1971 by Dr. Ted Fujita of the University of Chicago.

The first scale was in place from the 1970s until Feb. 1, 2007. This was when the Enhanced Fujita Scale was developed. The National Weather Service says that it was created to better reflect how tornado damage is examined, and so the wind speeds align with the damage closer than the original Fujita Scale did.

Below is The Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is what the National Weather Services uses throughout the state and the country:

EF SCALE
EF Rating3 Second Gust (mph)Description
EF065-85Weak
EF186-110Moderate
EF2111-135Intense
EF3136-165Severe
EF4166-200Devastating
EF5Over 200Catastrophic
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service states that the scale is only a set of wind estimates and not measurements that are based on damage.

Damage Indicators

The National Weather Service is the only federal agency to provide official tornado ratings. A tornado is given a rating based on the highest windspeed that occurred within the damaged path. There is a list of 28 indicators that surveyors use to measure the strength of a tornado, which can be seen below:

NUMBERDAMAGE INDICATORABBREVIATION
1Small barns, farm outbuildingsSBO
2One- or two-family residencesFR12
3Single-wide mobile home (MHSW)MHSW
4Double-wide mobile homeMHDW
5Apt, condo, townhouse (3 stories or less)ACT
6MotelM
7Masonry apt. or motelMAM
8Small retail bldg. (fast food)SRB
9Small professional (doctor office, branch bank)SPB
10Strip mallSM
11Large shopping mallLSM
12Large, isolated (“big box”) retail bldg.LIRB
13Automobile showroomASR
14Automotive service buildingASB
15School – 1-story elementary (interior or exterior halls)ES
16School – jr. or sr. high schoolJHSH
17Low-rise (1-4 story) bldg.LRB
18Mid-rise (5-20 story) bldg.MRB
19High-rise (over 20 stories)HRB
20Institutional bldg. (hospital, govt. or university)IB
21Metal building systemMBS
22Service station canopySSC
23Warehouse (tilt-up walls or heavy timber)WHB
24Transmission line towerTLT
25Free-standing towerFST
26Free standing pole (light, flag, luminary)FSP
27Tree – hardwoodTH
28Tree – softwoodTS
Chart courtesy of the National Weather Service

The NWS says that surveyors will find damage and assign one of the above damage indicators to it. The construction of the structural damage should match the damage indicator it was given, and the observed damage should match one of the degrees of damage used by the scale. Then, the tornado evaluator will make a judgment within the range of upper and lower wind speeds

The tornado evaluator will then make a judgment within the range of upper and lower bound wind speeds, as to whether the wind speed to cause the damage is higher or lower than the expected value for the degree of damage.

This is done for several structures before a final EF rating is determined.