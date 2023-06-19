(WHTM) — With a tornado being confirmed in York County on Monday, June 12 and it being an EF0, some may wonder where the rating comes from and what the ratings mean.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes are rated by the Enhanced Fujita System. This is a revised version of the Fujita Scale, which was developed back in 1971 by Dr. Ted Fujita of the University of Chicago.

The first scale was in place from the 1970s until Feb. 1, 2007. This was when the Enhanced Fujita Scale was developed. The National Weather Service says that it was created to better reflect how tornado damage is examined, and so the wind speeds align with the damage closer than the original Fujita Scale did.

Below is The Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is what the National Weather Services uses throughout the state and the country:

EF SCALE EF Rating 3 Second Gust (mph) Description EF0 65-85 Weak EF1 86-110 Moderate EF2 111-135 Intense EF3 136-165 Severe EF4 166-200 Devastating EF5 Over 200 Catastrophic Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service states that the scale is only a set of wind estimates and not measurements that are based on damage.

Damage Indicators

The National Weather Service is the only federal agency to provide official tornado ratings. A tornado is given a rating based on the highest windspeed that occurred within the damaged path. There is a list of 28 indicators that surveyors use to measure the strength of a tornado, which can be seen below:

NUMBER DAMAGE INDICATOR ABBREVIATION 1 Small barns, farm outbuildings SBO 2 One- or two-family residences FR12 3 Single-wide mobile home (MHSW) MHSW 4 Double-wide mobile home MHDW 5 Apt, condo, townhouse (3 stories or less) ACT 6 Motel M 7 Masonry apt. or motel MAM 8 Small retail bldg. (fast food) SRB 9 Small professional (doctor office, branch bank) SPB 10 Strip mall SM 11 Large shopping mall LSM 12 Large, isolated (“big box”) retail bldg. LIRB 13 Automobile showroom ASR 14 Automotive service building ASB 15 School – 1-story elementary (interior or exterior halls) ES 16 School – jr. or sr. high school JHSH 17 Low-rise (1-4 story) bldg. LRB 18 Mid-rise (5-20 story) bldg. MRB 19 High-rise (over 20 stories) HRB 20 Institutional bldg. (hospital, govt. or university) IB 21 Metal building system MBS 22 Service station canopy SSC 23 Warehouse (tilt-up walls or heavy timber) WHB 24 Transmission line tower TLT 25 Free-standing tower FST 26 Free standing pole (light, flag, luminary) FSP 27 Tree – hardwood TH 28 Tree – softwood TS Chart courtesy of the National Weather Service

The NWS says that surveyors will find damage and assign one of the above damage indicators to it. The construction of the structural damage should match the damage indicator it was given, and the observed damage should match one of the degrees of damage used by the scale. Then, the tornado evaluator will make a judgment within the range of upper and lower wind speeds

The tornado evaluator will then make a judgment within the range of upper and lower bound wind speeds, as to whether the wind speed to cause the damage is higher or lower than the expected value for the degree of damage.

This is done for several structures before a final EF rating is determined.