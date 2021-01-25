PennDOT encourages drivers to limit travel ahead of Tuesday’s icy conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is encouraging Pa. drivers to limit travel due to the potential of freezing rain and icy roadway conditions on Tuesday.

Vehicle restrictions will be implemented on Monday evening at 7 p.m. and remain in place until roadway conditions return to a point in which the restrictions can be removed.

According to PennDOT, roadway restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be applied throughout Pennsylvania, including Tier 1 of the state’s “weather event vehicle restriction plan.“

Specifically, vehicle restrictions are being put into effect along I-70 in both directions from the Pa. Turnpike to the Maryland state line, the Pa. Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood, the entire length of I-83 and I-99 in both directions.

Beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday evening, Tier 1 restrictions will be implemented on Interstate 80 from I-79 to 1-80.

Within the PennDOT Tier 1 restrictions, tractors without trailers, passenger vehicles towing trailers, school buses, and motorcycles are among the banned vehicles. Speed limits on the restricted roadways are also reduced to 45 mph.

For more information about Tier 1 travel restrictions and PennDOT roadways closures, visit www.511pa.com.