YORK, Pa, (WHTM) -- At approximately 12:15 p.m., on Thursday, April 9th, 2020, an abrupt spring thunderstorm struck the Manheim Township area. High winds and rain knocked down several trees, pulling down electrical wires as they fell. No persons were injured. The attached photograph shows downed wires actively arcing in the 400 block of East Roseville Road.

While emergency utility crews have responded to the area to make repairs, the roadway will remain shut and the area will be without electricity for an extended period of time. Motorists should avoid the area and take alternate routes of travel.