HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In midst of severe thunderstorms hitting the Midstate, there are reports of over a thousand power outages.

PPL data shows the highest volume of outages near Northumberland with more than 430 outages. Union and Snyder counties have 422 outages. The West Shore has 55 outages. Lancaster County has 32.

Met-Ed data shows York County has over 80 outages and the Lebanon/Berks area with more than 38.