PPL Electric Utilities preparing for strong Christmas Eve storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With more winter weather on the way, PPL Electric Utilities is preparing its crews and readying its resources in response to a Christmas Eve storm that is expected to bring high wind and rain to the region Thursday evening into Friday morning.

PPL says they are expecting outages across the Midstate and are scheduling crews to work around the clock. Additional crews will be of assistance from other parts of the country to assist with restoration efforts.

Given the predicted severity of winds, customers should be prepared for the possibility that they may not have power on Christmas Day. PPL is recommending customers follow these tips before and during the storm:

Be sure to charge cell phones and other devices so they are ready to use in case of an outage. Prepare and maintain an emergency kit with food, water, medication, and any pet supplies you may need. Stay well clear of any downed power lines. Assume any downed line is energized. If you lose power and are using a portable generator, never operate the generator in an enclosed area, like a garage, where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate.

Report an Outage

Keep the telephone number of your electricity provider handy. The numbers and websites for central Pennsylvania power companies are below:

For information on storm safety, outage restoration priorities, and more, click here.