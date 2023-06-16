LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Tornado Warning has now expired in Lancaster County after being issued late Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, at 10:49 a.m. severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornados and extensive straight-line wind damage were located over Quarryville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Little Britain, Christiana, White Horse, Kirkwood and Georgetown.

The National Weather Service says potential hazards include a tornado and quarter size hail.

During a tornado warning residents are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in portions of Lancaster and York counties.