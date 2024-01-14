(WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania is forecasted to see snow squalls on Sunday due to an arctic airmass entering the region. These squalls are moving quickly between 50 and 55 miles per hour and can cause dangerous travel condtions within seconds.

These events pose serious threats to personal safety and property, as well as produce costly transportation disruptions due to multi-vehicle pileups, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow squalls are some of the most dangerous winter weather condtions we see throughout Central Pennsylvania. They are intense but limited in duration and cause moderate to heavy snow. They are usually accompanied by gusty winds and falling temperatures.

The NWS says that snow squalls move in and out very quickly and typically last less than an hour. They usually are associated with a strong cold front and can cause localized impacts to roadways.

The NWS issues snow squall warnings when they are imminent. They will sometimes come up on your phone as a wireless emergency alert, similar to a tornado warning during the summer. These alerts provide highly localized and life-saving information to keep you safe before or during a snow squall.

If a snow squall is issued for your area and you are not on the road, delay travel until the squall passes through your location or when the snow squall warning expires.

If you are driving, you can tell a snow squall is heading in your direction if you see the horizon in front of you start to become obscured. The NWS states that if you see terrain features and objects off in the distance being obscured by heavy snow, take action and pull into a parking lot or driveway to wait out the snow squall.

The NWS says that there truly is no safe place on the highway during a snow squall. If you are on a highway, it is best to get off the road as soon as you notice the squall or if a warning is issued. If you are in between exits, slow down gradually before entering the squall.

Do not slam on your brakes, allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you, and turn on your flashing hazard lights.