Woman suspects tornado hit her Franklin County home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The severe thunderstorms that rolled through Friday afternoon wreaked havoc and did some damage in the Midstate. Lightning started fires and in one instance, a tree fell into a woman’s house.

Hannah Hardy of Roxbury, Franklin County has been through a lot in her short life.

“You name it, I’ve been through it, but this was the worst,” Hardy said.

The worst can come at you fast. It wasn’t even raining yet, but Hardy knew a storm was coming. After hearing a thunder clap, she took action.

“By the time I heard the second crack, I’m bent down trying to unplug it, and I hear glass shatter and the trees coming in at my face,” Hardy said.

A tree crashed into her home — just missing her head, but that was just the beginning.

“It sounded so loud. There was air sucking, glass blew to the kitchen — like, it was scary,” Hardy said.

Wooden daggers of debris lodged into the house, trees were split in half, and Hardy’s roof was destroyed.

As Mother Nature raged outside, her mother bear instincts activated inside. She laid on top of her 12-year-old daughter until the storm was over.

“I had to save her. I had to get her somewhere safe because I knew when she heard that — it was loud — she started screaming and crying,” Hardy said.

Between the suction Hardy felt at her windows and her neighbor’s claim of seeing a funnel cloud, she believes her house was hit by a tornado.

“I’ve been in several incidents where I’m lucky I made it, and that’s my grandma,” Hardy said.

Even with her grandmother’s spirit by her side, Hardy said she will never wait around again, and she doesn’t want you to either. It happens so fast.

“As soon as I see a strong warning or I see strong winds, I’m going in that room that don’t have any windows, and I’m gonna be laying on top my daughter because I’m not gonna risk that again,” Hardy said.