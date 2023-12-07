TODAY: AM Snow Showers, Cloudy & Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 30.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Milder. Hi 54.

Yesterday featured some lake-effect snow showers as winds picked up from the northwest behind a clipper system that came through Tuesday night. Today will likely feature more snow showers, but this time from a trough moving over New York that will eventually allow milder air to return for tomorrow. This trough has a little extra punch to it, and while not everybody locally will see snow, it could end up snowing lightly or steadily for a couple of hours this morning in places as this trough moves through. Accumulations will be minimal, maybe only a coating in eastern elevations, if that. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs in the mid-40s.

Milder air returns for Friday and will last into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and it will stay dry through Saturday. The southwest flow of mild air will eventually bring a steady rain by Sunday as a strong front helps push Gulf moisture northward. Sunday and Sunday night will be wet and windy. Up to 1.50″ of rain will be possible from this system which looks like a soaker. It will also pull in colder air behind it and leave windy conditions as leftovers for Monday. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, plan for a wet second half of the weekend. Next week looks seasonable and pleasant beyond Monday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara