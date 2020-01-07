Snowfall begins earliest in Franklin County, several inches sticking

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Snow came earliest in the Midstate to Franklin County on Tuesday. The first snow flurries began around noon and continued throughout the day.

This is the first widespread snowstorm in the county this season with a few inches sticking. That has lead to Tuscarora schools dismissing early.

It is a wet snowfall which means PennDOT didn’t have to pre-treat the roads but are instead laying down a mix of anti-skid and salt brine as the snow comes down.

“We’ll man 35 dump trucks throughout the storm whenever it ends and then scale back throughout the night. We do have two rapid patrols we call them throughout the middle of the night,” PennDOT maintenance manager Bobby Bingaman said.

PennDOT says it is ready for any additional snow that may come from the morning.