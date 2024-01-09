TODAY: Soaking Rain, 1-2″, Windy. Hi 57. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Windy. Lo 40. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow Showers, Windy. Hi 44. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph.

Temperatures dropped quickly into the 20s overnight before the clouds rolled back in ahead of the next winter storm that will affect Central PA today and tonight. As warmer air started to move north, temperatures actually have climbed early this morning to above freezing in most locations. While this next storm will bring mostly rain, it could start as snow in the mountains north and west of Harrisburg for an hour or two at the onset (between 5am-8am). With temperatures above freezing and a quick changeover to rain expected, this snow shouldn’t cause too many issues. Any weather issues will occur later today and tonight as the storm really ramps up.

The track of this low will be to the west of Pennsylvania, and that means a flood of warm air and lots of moisture. Expect heavy rain today with high winds too, gusting to 50 mph at times! The worst part of this storm will come this afternoon and early this evening with very heavy rain and high wind gusts. 1-2″ of rain combined with snow melt will cause some flooding issues through early Wednesday. Rivers, streams, and creeks will rise and we will be monitoring the situation throughout the day to let you know which local waterways may get to bank full. Winds continue tonight into Wednesday as well. Behind this storm, snow showers are likely on Wednesday, with winds continuing to gust near 50 mph. The heavy rain and wind today and tomorrow shouldn’t be ignored. While this isn’t a snow event, it will be a large storm for our region. Flooding concerns are quite real this time around and isolated power outages can’t be ruled out either.

Thursday will be the quietest day of the week, although a weak clipper to our north will bring some clouds and even a passing snow shower. Another storm heads in our direction to end the week, but this is also looking mild. Expect another soaking rain for late Friday into Saturday with winds continuing to kick around through the upcoming weekend. This is a stormy pattern. Eventually, one of these might line up with cold air to produce inland snowfall and give us a good one. So far, that hasn’t been the case. Lots of winter to go, however, and January’s storminess doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara