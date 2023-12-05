TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Stray Rain/Snow Shower. Lo 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Today and Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds (just like yesterday) with high temperatures a bit cooler, in the lower 40s. Tonight could bring a few passing rain and/or snow showers to the region as a weak trough passes overhead. It’s really a weak Alberta Clipper. Behind the trough, it will turn breezy on Wednesday and Thursday. It will stay cloudy through Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. By the end of the week, temperatures will start to warm up and conditions improve a bit with more sunshine expected by Friday. The weekend will feature highs near 60° with some rain returning to the region by Sunday. We’ll keep you posted on amounts and timing as we get closer. Behind the front, conditions turn colder and windy for early next week. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara