Steady rain for Christmas Eve, much colder and windy for Christmas Day

After a quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm is expected to bring major changes Christmas Eve night.

A steady rain will develop by Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a powerful cold front. An inch or more of rain could fall before cold air blasts in late Christmas Eve night and changes any leftover rain to snow showers. The track of this low is not favorable for a big snow-maker locally as most of the precipitation is expected to exit prior to changeover. Still, a few snow showers are possible Christmas Day morning especially north and west of Harrisburg.

White Christmas? Remember the definition of a white Christmas is 1″ of snow on the ground. Snow falling on Christmas is not a requirement! Some of the current snowpack could linger into Christmas morning given its icy nature. But with 40s and 50s in the forecast along with steady rain Christmas Eve, it’s expected that most of the snowpack will wash away. A coating of fresh snow is possible with snow showers Christmas morning but it doesn’t look to be much more than that.

Perhaps the biggest story for Christmas Day will be the cold and wind. After highs in the 50s on Thursday, wind chills by 8am Friday morning are expected to fall into the teens locally and near zero across western Pennsylvania. There may be concerns for a flash freeze given the rapid temperature drop expected with standing water from Thursday’s rain.

It looks to stay chilly into next weekend as a deep trough settles into the northeast.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo