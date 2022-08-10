TODAY: Warm & Humid, Few PM Storms South. Hi 89. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers. Lo 70. Winds: Calm.

THURSDAY: Turning Less Humid, Stray PM Shower. Hi 88. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Yesterday we made it to 95 degrees and it felt like over 100 at times during the afternoon. Today won’t be quite as hot, but it will still be humid with dew points hanging around 70. The cold front is draped across our southern tier today, and that’s where a few storms could pop this afternoon. Coverage won’t be as numerous as yesterday, but a few of us could cash in on more beneficial rain.

The front doesn’t make much progress south tonight, so a few additional showers are possible overnight but most of us will be dry Thursday morning. A secondary front pushes through Thursday, ushering in a big air mass change with much drier and less humid air by Thursday night. As the transition occurs, a stray brief shower is possible Thursday afternoon but most places will stay dry.

The weekend is looking stellar with abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday and much more comfortable conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s for some with highs only in the low 80s. More clouds will move in Sunday afternoon though with our next chance for showers coming Sunday night and into next Monday as a trough dips into the northeast. This trough looks to keep the heat at bay for quite a while, so it’s entirely possible we don’t see a 90 degree day for at least the next week to 10 days!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo