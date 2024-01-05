TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly. Hi 37.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lo 28.

SATURDAY: Snow & Sleet, 2-5″ For Most. Hi 35.

SUNDAY: Snow Showers, Breezy. Hi 41.

Today is the calm before our first winter storm. Expect mostly sunny skies and colder high temperatures with highs in the 30s. Clouds increase tonight as lows fall into the upper 20s setting the stage for our first decent snowfall this season, at least in some local spots.

As of this morning, the storm is plaguing Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas with snow, sleet, and rain. This storm will begin during the mid-morning hours tomorrow and the brunt of it will occur between Noon-6pm. By 10pm, the storm is done. It is a quick-moving storm that will put down a burst of accumulating snow, followed by sleet and even rain in southern and eastern areas before it wraps up during the late evening. It will bring plowable snow to parts of the region, but it will be manageable. Let’s break it down:

Snow will develop after 10am Saturday from the southwest to the northeast. By lunchtime, it will be snowing steadily for much of the region. However, sleet will likely already be mixing in for southern York & Lancaster Counties. The bulk of the storm will occur from Noon-6pm tomorrow with a steady snow for most areas, while southeastern areas will see sleet and even rain take over during this time. Very little snow accumulation is expected for areas across our extreme southeast counties. For most areas, this will bring a plowable but manageable snowfall of 2-5″. The storm will mix with sleet and rain Saturday evening for many in the east before it rapidly exits. By 10pm Saturday night, the storm is over. It will be a 12 hour storm with the brunt of accumulation taking place over a 6 hour stretch from Noon-6pm.

Here is the latest snow total forecast and storm timeline:

Whatever snow the region picks up won’t last long. By next week after a brief respite on Monday, another storm takes aim at the region on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 20s and that means this next storm could start as a brief mix of snow and sleet before plenty of warm air rushes in and changes everything to rain. Most of the storm will be rain with highs near 50° on Tuesday. Up to 1″ of rain is expected at this time. We will keep watching this next storm as well. Stay tuned for updates about all of this as we head into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara