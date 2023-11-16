TODAY: Sunny & Mild. Hi 65.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers. Hi 68. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The next two days will feature mild conditions with afternoon highs well into the 60s. Today will be particularly nice with lots of sun, light winds, and highs reaching the mid-60s this afternoon! It doesn’t get any better for mid-November! Friday will still be nice but clouds will increase throughout the day with an approaching cold front. This front is more likely to produce a few showers Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning. Rain amounts will likely remain less than a tenth of an inch and some areas may not even receive a drop of rain. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s ahead of the front and it will be breezy too.

The weekend features cooler and breezy conditions with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will be gusty at times, but there will be plenty of sun too. A little chilly for our local holiday parades, but overall a nice weekend for November!

Thanksgiving week will bring a soaking rain. The rain should begin on Tuesday and continue into the morning hours Wednesday. Some model guidance suggests around 1″ of rain, but given the recent dry weather, we will wait and see if that holds up as the event gets closer. Fortunately, a dry (but colder) Thanksgiving day is expected. Highs by next Thursday will only be in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara