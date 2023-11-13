TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 53.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 39. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

The coming week will feature lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s through Wednesday, with the average high right now sitting at 55°. A rain-free cold front will help to turn things breezy later today and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to near 60° by Thursday and Friday as the next cold front approaches. This front is more likely to produce some showers by Friday into Saturday morning. That will be our next chance for measurable rain as the yearly deficit approaches 10″ this week. The region is desperate for some rain. Behind that front, next weekend cools down and turns breezy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara