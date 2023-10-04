TODAY: Sunny & Warm. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 79.

It’s been a broken record to start the month of October so far here in Central PA. Foggy mornings, warm afternoons, dry and sunny days. That trend continues for the next two days. Expect a foggy start this morning followed by a bright and warm afternoon with highs returning to the low 80s, just like yesterday. Tonight will bring more fog and tomorrow looks nice too. Highs will be a little cooler, in the upper 70s, but that’s still above normal for early October, and skies will still be sunny. Enjoy these next two days — preferably outside!

By Friday, easterly flow ahead of a cold front will bring clouds and patchy drizzle to the area. Highs will be in the mid-70s, still slightly above normal for early October. The cold front will move through Pennsylvania on Saturday causing two things to occur: a showery day to start the weekend and a cool-down that will likely last into next week. It will turn breezy too not only along the front for Saturday, but an upper low will sit and spin over New England behind the front on Sunday and into early next week. Expect rather cloudy, dreary, cool, and breezy weather to set up shop over Central PA from Saturday onward into early next week thanks to that upper low. By Sunday and Monday, high temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s. What a change we have coming…stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara