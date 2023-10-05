TODAY: Clear and warm. Temps in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, patchy fog toward daybreak, low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 79.

Today ends the gorgeous stretch we’ve had since the month began last Sunday. It’s another foggy morning in some spots, but like the last several days, the sun will burn through and leave a nice afternoon waiting on the other side. High temperatures won’t be quite as warm today, but upper 70s is still well above the normal for this time of year. Enjoy this weather and get outside today while it’s still warm! Changes are coming. In fact, tonight will bring increasing clouds and even some patchy drizzle as easterly flow sets up. Temperatures stay mild though, in the lower 60s.

Friday will feature clouds with occasional drizzle and highs in the mid-70s as a cold front gets set to move through Friday night. Overnight Friday will feature a few showers and it will turn breezy moving into Saturday morning as the front crosses. There is still some uncertainty in rainfall amounts for early Saturday. Some guidance shows very little at all. Other models show up to 1″ and linger the rain into Saturday afternoon. The most likely scenario is to split the difference and plan for a few light showers Saturday morning with some drying/clearing later in the day. An upper low will then park itself over southern Canada from late Saturday through the middle of next week keeping the weather cool, breezy, and unsettled.

High temperatures by Sunday will be in the upper 50s and it stays below normal through most of next week thanks to the sit-n-spin upper low over New England and Canada. While most of the showers associated with that low stay to our north, there could be a stray shower early next week with lots of clouds. The bottom line is that a pattern change is heading our way after today. Enjoy this nice, warm sunshine while we have it! We will continue to fine-tune the weekend forecast too so check back!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara