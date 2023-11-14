Milder air will be in place by the end of the week and maybe a few showers by Friday night...

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 30.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hi 56.

The coming week will feature lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s through Wednesday, with the average high for mid-November sitting at 55°.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s by Thursday and Friday as the next cold front approaches. This front is more likely to produce some showers by Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain amounts will likely remain less than a quarter inch. That will be our next chance for measurable rain as the yearly deficit approaches 10″ this week. Beyond that, the weekend turns breezy and cooler. Looking ahead to next week, which just so happens to include Thanksgiving, Wednesday could be wet for travel…so stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara